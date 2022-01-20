Sheriff: Man suspected of supplying Fentanyl crashes into deputy’s vehicle, arrested in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Marshville man suspected of supplying Fentanyl was arrested last week after he tried to flee from a traffic stop, almost struck an investigator and crashed into a deputy’s vehicle, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Preston Cole was identified as a source of supply for illegally pressed Fentanyl pill by the UCSO Narcotics Eradication Team.

Preston Cole (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators attempted to pull over Cole who was driving a 2015 Camaro. Cole tried to flee the traffic stop and drove directly toward a narcotics investigator, narrowly missing them, the sheriff’s office said.

He then crashed into a UCSO vehicle, ending his attempt to escape.

Cole was arrested as deputies seized six grams of Fentanyl, 28 grams of illegally street pressed Fentanyl compound “Roxy” pills, 17 grams of cocaine, six illegally street pressed Fentanyl compound Xanax bars, a loaded hanging and several hundred dollars, authorities said.

Fentanyl, drug bust (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

He was charged with two counts of PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance, four counts of Trafficking in Opium/Heroin, one count of Possession of Firearm by Felon, one count of Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/ Place Controlled Substance, and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Government Official.