WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife in the driveway of a Waxhaw home Sunday before turning the gun on himself, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a home in the 3200 block of Collins Road around 6 p.m. Sunday for a reported domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, deputies said they found 38-year-old Erica Thomas in the driveway dead from gunshot wounds.

41-year-old Joshua Laney was also found badly injured from a single gunshot wound, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they learned that Laney and Thomas are former husband and wife and determined the incident had begun as a verbal fight at the home.

During the confrontation, investigators said Laney presented a rifle and shot and killed Thomas before turning the gun on himself.

The sheriff’s office said there was an active Domestic Violence Protection Order in place against Laney and all of his known firearms had been previously seized.

UCSO officials said investigators are working to determine how Laney came into possession of the rifle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.