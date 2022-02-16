Sheriff: Man flees Iredell County traffic stop on foot, throws package of cocaine before arrest

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is accused of running away from a traffic stop on foot after deputies felt a suspected drug package in his pocket during a pat-down, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies pulled over a vehicle last Friday for a traffic violation on Mt. Ulla Highway at Wiggins Road.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Jericho White, Canine “Brandi” arrived on scene and alerted to there being illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Deputies said they asked White to step out of his vehicle. While performing a pat-down on him, the deputies said they felt what they believed was a package of illegal drugs in his pants pocket.

White allegedly pushed one of the deputies away and ran on foot across Mt Ulla Hwy into oncoming traffic.

As White ran into a nearby field, deputies said they witnessed him remove an object from his pocket and throw it while he continued to run.

Deputies and Brandi quickly caught White and took him into custody.

5.4 grams of “crack” cocaine were found scattered along the ground with items of drug paraphernalia in the area that White had run, authorities said.

White was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Felony Maintain a Vehicle for the Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Two Counts of Misdemeanor Assault on a Government Official, Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer, Misdemeanor Injury to Property, and Driving While License Revoked.

He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.