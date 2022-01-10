Sheriff: Man attacks woman with hammer, holds her and their child hostage in Chester County

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Chester County man is accused of attacking a woman with a hammer, threatening to kill her and holding her and their child hostage last weekend, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies received a call from the woman on Sunday, explaining that the father of her child was holding her and their one-year-old hostage at a home in the Douglas Road area of Great Falls.

Deputies said they learned that Burton Mincey Jr. had attacked the woman with a hammer on Jan. 7, threatened to kill her and had held her and the child hostage for two days.

After receiving the call, deputies responded to the home and guided the woman and the child to their escape.

After the two were secured, deputies executed a search warrant and arrested Mincey.

Mincey was charged with domestic violence high and aggravated and kidnapping.

The incident is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Additional charges are possible.