Sheriff: Lincoln County man kicks in door, shoots sister’s boyfriend in legs

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Denver man is accused of kicking in a front door and shooting his sister’s boyfriend in the legs Sunday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were called to a home on Denver Heights Circle Sunday afternoon after a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man lying in the hallway with a gunshot wound to both legs.

The man’s girlfriend reportedly told officers that her brother, 21-year-old Nathaniel Maguire, drove to the home, kicked in the front door and shot 35-year-old Kevin Potter.

Maguire then left the home.

The woman told deputies that her brother was upset over an assault on a female charge that had been filed against Potter involving her.

Potter was treated for his injuries on the scene before he was taken to the hospital. Authorities said Maguire was found at his home and taken into custody without incident. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.