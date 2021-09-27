Sheriff: Lincoln County deputy escapes injury when patrol car rammed by pickup truck; arrest made

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said he purposefully rammed a patrol car head-on before leading deputies on a chase from Lincoln County into Gaston County, eventually ending in Cleveland County.

The sheriff’s office said the incident began around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, when deputies discovered a wanted man, identified as Austin Nathaniel Hannon, 22, was spotted in the 900 block of Calloway Road.

As deputies responded to the area, they were informed Hannon was spotted in the 220 block of Magnolia Grove Road. When a deputy pulled into the driveway of a home on this road, he saw two vehicles outside. The deputy pulled off the driveway and into the yard, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the vehicles, a pickup truck, operated by Hannon, spun around and traveled toward the patrol car, sticking the vehicle head-on, the sheriff’s office said. The truck left the yard and fled the property. The deputy attempted to follow, but his patrol car began to smoke and he aborted the chase.

Thankfully, the deputy involved is OK, the sheriff’s office said.

Hannon was eventually captured in Cleveland County following the multi-county chase. He has been charged in Lincoln County with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle to elude arrest, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

He faces additional charges in Gaston and Cleveland counties, the sheriff’s office said.