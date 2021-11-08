Sheriff: Lancaster County man wanted for violent crime offenses found hiding in Kershaw shed

KERSHAW, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster County man wanted for multiple violent crime offenses was arrested last Wednesday after deputies found him hiding in a shed in Kershaw, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office Drug Task Force received information that 33-year-old Melvin Sowell was at a home on Belton Street in Kershaw.

The Heath Springs native was wanted for first-degree burglary, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for an incident that happened in Kershaw on October 18.

Deputies and SLED agents went to the home and noticed a locked shed on the property. Investigators said they saw a liquor bottle, a cell phone and Sowell’s identification card on the ground between the house and the shed.

The homeowner reportedly told officers the shed should not have been locked and granted them permission to search it.

Agents called Sowell out of the shed and he surrendered peacefully. Deputies said Sowell had run from the back yard of the house into the shed as officers approached the house.

Authorities seized $4,153 in cash from his pocket and found a bag containing 23.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine and two bags containing 8.9 grams of suspected cocaine along with digital scales.

(courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

Sowell was arrested on his previous charges and was additionally charged with trafficking crack cocaine 10-28 grams, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and two warrants for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school or park.

“Sowell was wanted on serious charges, and I appreciate the help we got from SLED and HSI in locating him and putting him in jail,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Fortunately for us Sowell was walking around with a lot of drugs and cash on him, and we were able to get them out of circulation.”

Sowell was denied bond by a judge on Thursday and remains in jail.