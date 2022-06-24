IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said two people are facing numerous charges after they filed a false report regarding a shooting at a house.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 5, at a home located along Hickory Highway in Statesville.

Walter Vernon Johnson and Aimee Jeanette Blackwelder told deputies they heard noises downstairs and went to investigate the noise when Johnson was shot in the leg.

Johnson was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

As the investigation continued, detectives began to question the story which they had been given. When questioned by detectives, Blackwelder explained Johnson had accidentally shot himself and that she had moved the gun. She also told deputies there were drugs in the home.

A search was executed on the house and deputies found the gun involved in the accidental shooting, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia. All items were seized.

Blackwelder has been charged with various drug-related charges, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor conspiracy. She was issued an $8,000 secured bond.

Once Johnson was released from the hospital, he was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, various drug-related charges, misdemeanor giving a false report to a police station, and misdemeanor conspiracy. He was issued a $35,000 secured bond.