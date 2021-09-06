Sheriff: Inmates attempt to assault officers during disturbances at Mecklenburg County jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two disturbances were reported at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the first disturbance happened inside a housing unit at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central around 10:40 p.m.

Residents reportedly refused to lock down and officers made several attempts to de-escalate the disturbance. The sheriff’s office said there were attempts to assault officers before the unit was locked down.

Another disturbance at the detention center was reported around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when several residents inside a different unit refused to lock down and attempted to assault officers. A sharp object was reportedly found during the incident.

Officials said the unit was controlled in three minutes.

No injuries to staff members were reported during either incident.