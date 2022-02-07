Sheriff identifies suspect shot, killed after dragging Lincoln County deputy through field while fleeing traffic stop

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The man who was shot and killed by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy after dragging him through a field while fleeing a traffic stop has been identified.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Shane Carver, 38, of Lincolnton, was pulled over while driving in his 2001 Honda Accord in the 1700 block of Woolie Road.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said Carver attempted to flee the scene dragging Sheriff’s Deputy J. E. Brown through a field.

While being dragged inside the open driver’s side door, Deputy Brown drew his service weapon and fired striking Carver. The deputy was then thrown from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle continued moving until striking a tree. Deputies on the scene immediately rendered aid to Carver, who died from his injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The North Carolina SBI is continuing the investigation.