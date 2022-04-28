UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A father and son pair out of South Carolina was arrested in Union County this week after investigators found powdered fentanyl during a traffic stop, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the agency’s Narcotics Eradication Team pulled over a vehicle occupied by 48-year-old Carroll Shore and his 23-year-old son, Austin, out of Catawba, S.C.

During the stop, authorities said a sheriff’s K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle.

Investigators searched the vehicle where they reportedly found and seized a “trafficking quantity” of powdered fentanyl.

Both Shores were arrested.

Austin Shore was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in Opium/Heroin and one count of felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance. Austin was also wanted by the state of South Carolina for an alleged felony larceny offense, the sheriff’s office said.

Carrol Shore was charged with two counts of trafficking in Opium/Heroin, one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place, and one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.

Both men received a $200,000 secured bond. Austin shore received an additional $5,000 secured bond for his out-of-state warrant.