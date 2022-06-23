LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man is facing a slew of charges after fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, and other drug paraphernalia were discovered inside his hotel room and two nearby vehicles, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a search warrant was conducted at the Super 8 Motel at 1201 Highway 9 ByPass West.

The suspect, identified as Decarlos Marquis Hood, 40, had been staying in the room for an extended time. Agents said they had received information that drugs were present in and being sold from the room.

After undercover narcotics purchases were made, the agents got a search warrant for the room and Hood’s vehicles which were executed on Wednesday.

Hood and a woman were located in the motel parking lot and were held without incident, agents said.

The room, a Lincoln vehicle, and a Ford Ranger pickup were searched. Agents found 7.09 grams of suspected fentanyl, 29.08 grams of suspected cocaine, 14.34 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 42 grams of suspected marijuana in the motel room and on Hood.

Agents also found scales, a grinder, glass pipes, baggies, and foil. A .223 caliber rifle and a .38 caliber revolver were seized along with firearm magazines and ammunition during the search, authorities said.

Hood has been charged with trafficking fentanyl 4-14 Grams, trafficking cocaine 28-100 Grams, trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within proximity of the University of South Carolina-Lancaster, and six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Hood is being held without bond at the Lancaster County Detention Center.