Sheriff: Deputies seize stolen pistol, 285 grams of marijuana after suspect attempts to flee traffic stop

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies found a stolen pistol, 285 grams of marijuana and oxycodone after a man attempted to flee the scene during a traffic stop and search in Rowan County Tuesday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Donnell Adkins was stopped Tuesday for a motor vehicle violation in Rowan County. Authorities said Adkins was driving without a license.

A K9 unit reportedly gave deputies a positive alert for narcotics and Adkins was asked to exit the vehicle for a “probable cause search.”

Once he was outside of the vehicle, authorities said Adkins attempted to flee the scene and resisted arrest. He was caught and placed in handcuffs.

During a pat-down search, deputies said they found a .40-caliber pistol that was later discovered to be stolen. 285 grams of suspected marijuana were found in the vehicle’s trunk.

Authorities said Adkins was found to be in possession of five grams of suspected oxycodone when he was being taken to jail.

Donnell Adkins was charged with:

Resist Arrest

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

PWISD Schedule 6

Trafficking by Transport Schedule II

Trafficking by Possession Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office said Adkins has an extensive criminal history.