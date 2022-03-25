Burke County, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man is facing charges after deputies seized over five pounds of meth and over a pound of marijuana from his property last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said investigators executed a search warrant on March 18 on a property on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs after a lengthy undercover investigation into 51-year-old Gregory Gowan.
Investigators seized methamphetamines, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Gowan was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/ Sell/ Deliver Methamphetamine and Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance.
He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.