Burke County, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man is facing charges after deputies seized over five pounds of meth and over a pound of marijuana from his property last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said investigators executed a search warrant on March 18 on a property on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs after a lengthy undercover investigation into 51-year-old Gregory Gowan.

Gregory Gowan (Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators seized methamphetamines, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Drugs seized in Connelly Springs (Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Gowan was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/ Sell/ Deliver Methamphetamine and Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.