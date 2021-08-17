Sheriff: Crystal meth seized from Salisbury woman during traffic stop

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Around 25 grams of crystal methamphetamine were seized from a Salisbury woman during a traffic stop in late July, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were focusing their attention on an area on the east side of the county that had received a number of narcotics complaints.

Deputies said they stopped a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Chloe Kosinski for traveling left of the center of the roadway.

During the roadside interview, deputies said an RCSO K9 alerted on the woman’s vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found 25 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine under the driver’s seat.

Kosinski was arrested Thursday and charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II and maintain a vehicle for the use sale or use of a controlled substance.