Sheriff: Couple arrested in Burke County after 1.13 pounds of meth discovered in their possession

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man and woman are facing charges after deputies discovered 1.13 pounds of methamphetamine in their possession, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said on Nov. 29, 2021, they executed a search warrant at a residence located along Heavner Avenue in Connelly Springs where they found about 1.13 pounds of methamphetamine.

Johnny Allen Wade Jr. and Curston Shay Graybeal were detained during the search. Deputies said both were arrested following the search and now face various drug-related charges.

Graybeal has been charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, and possession of schedule II (methamphetamine).

Wade Jr. has been charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Graybeal was issued a secured $103,000 bond and Wade Jr. was issued a secured $105,000 bond. Both were due in court Thursday, Dec. 2.