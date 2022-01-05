Sheriff: Contractor accused of receiving nearly $13k to upgrade Iredell County home, never performing work

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man was charged after deputies said he received a $12,950 payment to upgrade a woman’s home but never performed the work, instead, spending the money elsewhere, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the woman met with investigators on November 4, 2021, who told them that a contractor quoted a price of $25,900 to complete upgrades to her home.

She told authorities that she paid Dale Lawrence Waite, 61, an initial payment of $12,950 who reportedly said the money would be used to buy materials to complete the job.

After five months had passed, the woman said Waite had not begun any work on her home and had ceased all communication with her.

The sheriff’s office said detectives determined Waite had not performed any work and had already spent the money he had received from the woman.

Based on the evidence, authorities charged Waite with one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Waite had previously been convicted four times for simple worthless check and three times for failing to file/pay income tax, deputies said.