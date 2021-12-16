Sheriff: Chester County woman fires shots at driver before high-speed chase; 4 guns, ammo seized

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Chester County woman fired multiple shots at another driver before leading deputies on a high-speed chase Thursday morning, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a resident spotted 48-year-old Kyla Clayton driving recklessly on JA Cochran Bypass around 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

The person began following Clayton and called 911. During the call, authorities said Clayton pulled over and fired multiple shots at the resident before speeding off towards Dawson Drive.

As Clayton drove past the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled her over. As they approached her car, Clayton fled the traffic stop and a chase began.

Deputies said Clayton struck a vehicle near the intersection of Dawson Drive and Lowry’s Highway before driving north into York County at speeds greater than 120 mph.

Clayton maintained her high speeds as the chase continued north on Highway 321. Authorities said she passed a school bus and ran multiple vehicles off the road.

The chase ended at the York County Government Center where she was taken into custody by York County and Chester County deputies.

Deputies seized three handguns, a rifle and two bags of ammo in her vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Clayton did not fire any shots at law enforcement officers and no one was injured.

Charges against her are still pending.