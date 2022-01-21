Sheriff: Charlotte man accused of purchasing Jeep with fake cashier’s check in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is facing a slew of charges after deputies said he used a fake cashier’s check to purchase a Jeep in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, on March 22, 2021, deputies said a 2004 Jeep Wrangler was sold to a person through Facebook Marketplace. The person accepted the cashier’s check and discovered it was fake when he tried to cash it, deputies said.

The vehicle was entered NCIC as stolen and was located on April 1, 2021, in Ayden, NC. The vehicle was recovered by Ayden Police Department and towed to a secure location, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives processed the vehicle and during the investigation, were able to identify the suspect as Makanaky Dylan Guillaume, 29, of Charlotte, NC. Guillaume has reportedly been linked to numerous incidents across North Carolina using the same type of check and fake identifications.

Guillaume was officially arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Charlotte, and charged with felony larceny, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, and felony uttering a forged instrument.

He was released on a $7,500 secured bond.