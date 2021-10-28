Sheriff: Caldwell County man shoots man in leg, fires at deputies and nearby homes

RHODHISS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Caldwell County man shot a person in the leg before firing shots at law enforcement and nearby homes in Rhodhiss Wednesday afternoon, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a resident at a home on Magnolia Street reported to authorities that he had been shot in the leg with a small-caliber rifle during an altercation with 52-year-old Toby Horne.

He told deputies that Horne had returned to his home on Walnut Avenue still armed with the weapon.

When law enforcement arrived, authorities said Horne fired multiple rounds from inside the home toward deputies and nearby houses.

One of the rounds reportedly struck an occupied home on Magnolia Street.

Deputies surrounded the home and made contact with Horne. During the conversation, he allegedly made multiple threats to kill any law enforcement officer that entered the home.

SWAT was called to the scene and attempted to convince Horne to surrender. When negotiations failed, authorities used “less than lethal chemical munitions” inside the home and took the man into custody without incident.

Horne was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, damage to property and resisting a public officer.

The man who was shot in the leg was treated by EMS on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are expected.