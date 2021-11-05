Sheriff: Cabarrus County paramedic accused of stealing from ex-fiancé; found with fentanyl, other drugs

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A paramedic in Cabarrus County was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of stealing property from his ex-fiancé’s home after their relationship ended last month, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a “domestic incident” at a home on Holt Lane in southern Iredell County Wednesday.

Deputies said they spoke to a woman on the scene who said she and 46-year-old Casey Kovacs had been engaged and had ended their engagement in mid-October. The woman reportedly told deputies that Kovacs had been returning to her home since their relationship ended and was removing and damaging property at the home.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search Kovacs’ home where they recovered the stolen property. Deputies also found several drugs at the home, including Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Tramadol.

Kovacs was arrested and charged with trespassing, larceny, injury to property, breaking and entering, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Cabarrus County officials confirmed that Kovacs worked as a part-time senior paramedic.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.