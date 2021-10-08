Sheriff: Burke County man runs into shed, attempts to hide meth and other drugs before caught red-handed

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Burke County man is facing multiple drug-related charges after he was caught red-handed attempting to hide methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, investigators arrived to a home along Mount Hebron Avenue where they made contact with several residents including Kevin Lee Huffman, 53, who was behind the home.

Huffman was spotted running into an outbuilding attempting to hide something. Investigators located over an ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and hydrocodone in the building that Huffman entered.

Huffman was arrested and charged for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II. He was issued a $30,000 secure bond.

Huffman is due in court on October 18, the sheriff’s office said.