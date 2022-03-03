BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Burke County man is facing a slew of charges after deputies said he was found with fentanyl that had the potential to cause approximately 500 fatal overdoses.

Joshua Aaron Crosby, 36, has been charged with felony possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine, felony possession of Schedule II – fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, Feb. 25, after receiving complaints of possible criminal activity, investigators responded to the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park along Hwy 64 in Morganton.

Upon arrival, investigators made contact with Crosby at Lot 1. During a brief investigation at the home, deputies said fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana were seized.

The amount of fentanyl seized had the potential to cause about 500 fatal overdoses, they said.

Crosby was arrested and received a $10,000 secure bond. He’s being held at the Burke County Jail.