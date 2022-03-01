STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stolen ATV from a farm in Iredell County in early January led to an investigation into several similar thefts and the arrests of 5 people, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies received reports of a stolen ATV and the attempted theft of a second vehicle from the Olin Turf Farm on Tomlin Mill Road on January 2.

The case and several other thefts from businesses in the area were assigned to detectives who saw similarities in the cases, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they determined that a number of suspects living close by to the crime scenes were involved.

On February 11, deputies reportedly received information about the location of a stolen vehicle at a home on Turnersburg Highway.

Deputies noticed a 1982 Jeep Scrambler in the driveway of the home that matched the description of a Jeep stolen from Doosan Portable Power on January 17.

While at the home, deputies said they found Christopher Handy who reportedly told them he had recently purchased the Jeep.

Deputies said they noticed the vehicle had been recently spray painted black and the original VIN had been removed and altered. Authorities seized the vehicle from the home.

On February 20, the sheriff’s office received information about an occupied suspicious vehicle in front of a barn on Lundy Road. Deputies responded and found a 1992 Ford Explorer displaying a fictitious license plate.

The people inside of the vehicle were identified as Lane Perry and Chelsea Millsaps. Deputies ran their names in criminal information databases and determined that Perry had an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on a misdemeanor larceny charge in Rowan County.

Millsaps allegedly deputies that the two were living at 340 Lundy Road.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said. Lane and Millsaps were both taken into custody.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

On February 23, Detectives went to the home on Lundy Road to serve an order for arrest on Jonathan Lowman, the owner of the residence, for failure to appear on a violation of domestic violence protective order.

While on their way to the home, investigators received information that Christopher Handy, was also living at the home.

Handy was found hiding in the home’s attic with a loaded AK-47 assault rifle, authorities said. Lowman was reportedly hiding in another area of the attic next to Jody Swaim.

Swaim had numerous felony arrest warrants for absconding from probation in January of 2021.

After the three were taken into custody, detectives said they found several items matching stolen property descriptions from several recent larceny reports from the area along with items of drug paraphernalia.

The ATV stolen from Olin Turf Farm was found at the home and had been spray painted different colors, deputies said. Its identifying number had been ground off.

Authorities said they identified Lowman and Swaim as the suspects who took the ATV using surveillance photos.

26-year-old Lane Perry was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

Lane Perry (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

30-year-old Chelsea Millsaps was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chelsea Millsaps (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

37-year-old Jody Swaim was charged with felony larceny, felony attempted larceny, felony conspire to commit felony larceny and outstanding probation violations.

Jody Swaim (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

24-year-old Christopher Handy was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony attempted larceny and felony altering a motor vehicle identification number.

Christopher Handy (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

36-year-old Jonathan Lowman was charged with felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear violation of a domestic violence protective order.