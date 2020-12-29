Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ Lancaster County man shoots girlfriend’s brother after argument, flees scene

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was airlifted to the hospital Monday night after he was shot by his sister’s girlfriend during a confrontation, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 30-year-old Kentavius Stefan Mills followed a woman he has been in a relationship with to a home on Green Peach Road where her father and brother lived after she and Mills had a disagreement.

The woman’s father and brother confronted Mills outside the home when deputies said he fired several shots.

The woman’s brother was struck. Deputies aided him until medical personnel arrived and began treating him. He was airlifted to a hospital. No more information about his injuries or condition was released. No one else was injured.

Deputies said Mills fled the scene following the shooting. He is described as a black man, five-feet tall and 150 pounds. He is considered “armed and dangerous.”

“Our prayers are with the victim and his family,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We wish for him a speedy recovery. We need to get Mills into custody as soon as possible. I encourage him to turn himself in and I hope anyone who knows where he is will call us. As always, information can be provided anonymously.”

Warrants have been issued charging Mills with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372. LCSO said do not approach him.

