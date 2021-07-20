Sheriff: 7 unlocked vehicles broken into in the Fort Mill area; 1 car stolen

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Several unlocked vehicles were broken into this weekend in the Fort Mill area, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the thefts happened overnight Saturday, July 17 into Sunday, July 18 on Petersburg Drive, Sand Paver Way, and Mills Lane in Fort Mill.

YCSO said all seven vehicles that were broken into were unlocked. One car was stolen due to the keys being left in the vehicle, deputies said.

Among the items taken from inside the vehicles were: one firearm, a wallet, credit cards, and a passport.

Prevent Car Break-Ins: