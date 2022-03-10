HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized 60 pounds of marijuana, over 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, and various other drugs from a Hickory woman during a traffic stop last Friday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 31-year-old Elizabeth Pearson was pulled over along 11th Street Circle in northwest Hickory on March 4 for a speeding violation.

During the stop, investigators found 60 pounds of marijuana, 260.48 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, 15 units of 80+% THC vape cartridges, THC wax, 9 grams of MDMA, 5 dosage units of ecstasy and $1,417.

Catawba Co. Drug Bust

Catawba Co. Drug Bust

Catawba Co. Drug Bust

Catawba Co. Drug Bust

Pearson was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substances, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Synthetic Cannabinoid, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Possessing, Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was issued a $415,000 secured bond.