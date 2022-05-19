TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five people are facing drug charges after deputies said they seized crystal methamphetamine and various pills from a home in Iredell County Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received information about people actively selling drugs in the community at a home on Lipe Road in Troutman.

Undercover investigators began to surveil the home and verified the information, the sheriff’s office said. The investigators also reportedly bought drugs directly from the suspects at the home.

Authorities executed a search warrant on May 17 and found eight people inside the home.

Investigators found meth, Suboxone, Xanax, Soma, and other unidentified pills, the sheriff’s office said.

Five people were arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said the home was within 1000 feet of a local church and had been a nuisance to neighbors.

“This is an example of an investigation that will certainly help with the quality of life in the area,” the sheriff said.

Joshua Brown, 39, was charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two Counts of Felony Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

James Caudill, 51, was charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance. He received a $10,000 secured bond.

David Watson, 51, was charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

June Renegar, 47, was charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor and Drug Paraphernalia. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Ronald Dulin, 53, was charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance.