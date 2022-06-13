LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two more people were arrested last week and charged with attempted murder after detectives said a man was shot during a “planned robbery” in Lincolnton on Memorial Day, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were called to a shooting on Sun Valley Trail around 9:15 p.m. on May 30 where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

Detectives later learned that the man had been brought to the location where he was confronted by four to five people, two of which were armed with handguns, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives said the man was physically assaulted, robbed and shot in the leg before the group left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

35-year-old Aquil Giovonni Jackson was identified as a suspect and arrested on May 31, deputies said.

On June 7, warrants were issued for Bradley Dale Earle, 37, and Jerry Cicero Branch, 36, charging them with attempted first-degree murder.

Earle was arrested on June 8, the sheriff’s office said. Branch was arrested the following day.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective D. Hendrix at 828-455-6762, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.