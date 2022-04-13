SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people are facing charges after investigators said they hid a man’s body in an overgrown ditch in Rowan County to conceal his death, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the body of 56-year-old Rodney Edwards of Salisbury was on File Road in Eastern Rowan County on April 2.

Investigators said they determined Edwards had overdosed in his home in the presence of Jonathan Holshouser, 39, and Bobbie Rowland, 40, days before his body was found.

To prevent from being associated with the drug-related death, authorities accused Holshouser and Rowland of removing Edwards’ body, driving it to a remote area near a lake and leaving it in the ditch in hopes it wouldn’t be discovered.

The pair was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony concealment of death.

Holshouser was issued a $100,000 secured bond. Rowland is being held under a $30,000 secured bond.