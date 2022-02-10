Sheriff: 18-year-old charged for bringing weapons to Chester High School, pointing gun at two classmates

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old student is facing multiple charges after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said the teen brought weapons onto school property and pointed a gun at two classmates.

The incidents occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Chester High School located at 1330 JA Cochran Bypass.

Two students reported that a student, identified as Gus Jennings Thomas, 18, pointed a firearm at them around 7:30 a.m. while at Chester High School. The Sheriff’s Office said probable cause is based on, but not limited to, the recovery of evidence, victim’s statements, eyewitnesses statements, and AV recordings.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tip came in Wednesday afternoon that Thomas brought weapons onto school property and had them inside his vehicle.

A responding deputy and the school’s assistant principal, Mr. Jayakumar, walked Thomas to the student parking lot and asked him if he had anything inside his vehicle that he wasn’t supposed to have.

Thomas admitted to the deputy and the assistant principal that he had two guns in his truck. The student said that “he forgot to remove the weapons from his truck after hunting.” Thomas said, “he was going to call his mother to come get the weapons but he thought that would look suspect.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the student unlocked his truck and opened the glove box where a Tarus Millenium G2 was located with five bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber.

The deputy at the scene was able to secure the weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said. Thomas then went to the driver’s side door and opened it, and lifted up a bag containing his turnout gear to reveal a black DPMS AR-15 with 25 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. There was also a Browning 270 located on the floor behind the driver’s seat with one round in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Sgt. Boyd with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office then arrived at the scene and was able to secure the additional two weapons found inside the truck. A box of 223 rounds and a knife were also found. All weapons were transported to the Sheriff’s Office and placed into evidence.

Thomas has been charged with the following offenses: Carrying Weapons on School Property and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm. He’s being held at the Chester County Detention Center without bond.