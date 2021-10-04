Sheriff: 16-year-old student found with loaded firearm near Forest Hills High School’s football stadium in Marshville

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charges are pending against a 16-year-old boy after the student was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm near a local high school, the UCSO said.

According to deputies, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, a School Resource Officer at Forest Hills High School saw two teenage boys, who are students, exhibiting suspicious behavior near the football stadium.

The deputy suspected the boys were in possession of illegal narcotics due to certain indicators found in the area, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy confronted the students and discovered that one of the boys was in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance. The deputy searched the student’s bookbag and found a loaded 9mm pistol, the UCSO said.

“Charges will be pursued via a juvenile petition and the identity of the offender is not subject to release due to the age of the suspect,” the UCSO said. “There is no evidence that the student brandished the firearm or threatened anyone with the weapon prior it being seized.”

UCSO deputies said they have successfully identified the source of the weapon involved in this matter. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

“I am thankful that our deputy and school staff were able to respond and secure this weapon before anyone could be harmed. Firearms need to be secured in a way that children and teenagers cannot gain access to them without adult supervision,” Union County Sheriff Cathey said.