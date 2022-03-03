LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lenoir man is facing charges after deputies seized 94 grams of methamphetamine during a month-long investigation in Caldwell County, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a SWAT executed a search warrant at the home of 38-year-old Kevin Hartley on Kincaid Circle early Thursday morning.

36 grams of methamphetamine was found at the home, the sheriff’s office said. A total of 94 grams were seized during the investigation.

The street value of the drugs was estimated to be $14,100, according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

Authorities said Hartley is on federal probation for a prior drug conviction.

“This was a substantial bust on a prior offender,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones.

Hartley was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center and issued a $250,000 secured bond.