Sheriff: 14-year-old, 17-year-old under investigation for bringing gun and ammunition to Rock Hill High School

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two teenagers are under investigation for bringing a gun and ammunition to Rock Hill High School grounds, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

School resource officers began an investigation following a complaint about students possessing a weapon and ammunition at the school. Deputies identified a 14-year-old and 17-year-old who were involved.

The YCSO said they do not believe the students were going to use the firearm at school for violence. At this time, the students have told investigators they were using the gun during the filming of a music video.

YCSO K-9 units searched the restrooms and lockers inside the school for additional firearms and none were found. Lockers of both students involved were also heavily searched.

One student involved has been petitioned to Family Court on the charges of possession of a weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.

Charges are still pending for the second juvenile, YCSO said. This case remains under investigation. The Rock Hill School District administration is handling disciplinary action for the two students.