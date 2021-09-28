Sheriff: 1,000 pills containing Fentanyl, 2 firearms, cash, and 5 dogs taken from Chester County home

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Chester County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say they executed a search warrant at his home and discovered an illegal drug operation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit assisted ATF Agents with the execution of a federal search warrant at a home on Ashford Road.

The operation was part of an investigation into the distribution of “pressed” pills containing Fentanyl, by a suspect, identified as Christopher Price Jr.

While searching the home, investigators recovered two firearms, belonging to Price, approximately 1,000 pressed pills containing Fentanyl, and a quantity of U.S. currency. Additionally, five dogs were removed from the home and turned over to Chester County Animal Control.

A stolen dirt bike was also recovered and turned over to Lancaster City PD, investigators said.

Price has been charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in schedule I-V. This investigation remains open and ongoing.