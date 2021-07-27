Sheriff: 10 people indicted on heroin, crack cocaine and pain pill charges in Lincoln County

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Grand Jury has indicted ten people on a number of drug charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in the mid-2020s into trafficking of heroin and methamphetamine in communities around Lincoln County.

During the operation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit also targeted street level dealers.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers used a variety of investigative techniques which included undercover purchases of narcotics. The individuals indicted by the Grand Jury were attempting to distribute large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and pain pills into the communities in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lincoln County Grand Jury indictments include a total of 29 charges of trafficking heroin, selling and possession of methamphetamine, trafficking crack cocaine, selling and delivery of pain pills and one individual charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The names of the individuals indicted by the Grand Jury will be released as they are arrested, LCSO said.