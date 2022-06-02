LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot and injured after he was confronted by a group of people during a “planned robbery” in Lincolnton Monday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were called to a shooting on Sun Valley Trail around 9:15 p.m. on May 30 where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

Detectives later learned that the man had been brought to the location where he was confronted by four to five people, two of which were armed with handguns, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives said the man was physically assaulted, robbed and shot in the leg before the group left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to recover.

Investigators said they identified the suspected shooter as 35-year-old Aquil Giovonni Jackson. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities said they have identified multiple other suspects. Additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective D. Hendrix at 828-455-6762, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.