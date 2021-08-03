Sheriff: 2 charged in murder of missing woman found dead along Chester County road

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 63-year-old woman on Monday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Murder warrants were been obtained for George “Si” Linward Faile and Amber Nicole Harris for the killing of Linda W. Robinson, 63, from Fairfield County, on Monday, August 2.

Harris was in custody first before Faile was caught Tuesday evening and transported to the Chester County Detention Center.

Surveillance photos show Faile at a business in Richburg at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 2. The sheriff’s office also released his most recent mugshot.

“He is a known meth user who is currently out on bond for trafficking meth in early July of 2021,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.







Deputies said at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, they responded to an area on Carpenter Road in the Lewis Turnout community of Chester County where a deceased woman was found on the side of the road.

The Chester County Coroner was able to confirm the body found was Robinson. Her blue Odyssey van was located by law enforcement at 8 p.m. Monday off of James F. Wherry Road in northern Chester County. The vehicle has been impounded and processed by SLED’s Crime Scene Unit.



