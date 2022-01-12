Shelter in place lifted at Central Piedmont Community College after suspect in CMPD pursuit not found

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted at Central Piedmont Community College after CMPD attempted to pursue a suspect on the Central Campus, authorities said.

According to CMPD, officers observed a car associated with a person who had outstanding arrest warrants. They attempted to locate the person but were not successful.

CMPD says there is no indication that the person with outstanding warrants was armed or posed any threat to anyone.

The school asked everyone to close and lock their doors in the area during the search Wednesday afternoon.

College Security is monitoring the situation with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

