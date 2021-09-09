Security guard in Charlotte accused of sexually assaulting child while on duty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An on-duty security officer is accused of sexually assaulting a child while he was transporting them from a medical center in Rowan County to a facility in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Departments.

Detectives said 31-year-old David Marsh, an employee for G4S, was tasked with transporting a juvenile patient with an Involuntary Commitment Order on Sept. 6 from a medical center in Rowan County to Charlotte.

During the transport, authorities said Marsh engaged in a sexual act with the victim. The juvenile told what happened to a medical professional, prompting an investigation.

Police said Marsh voluntarily spoke with detectives on Wednesday. He was arrested after the interview.

Marsh was charged with statutory rape greater than six years, statutory sex offense, two counts of sexual activity by a custodian, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

CMPD said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to leave it with police by calling 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.