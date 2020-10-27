Second suspect arrested in September murder of Charlotte man

Jairus Gaskin and Da’Reem Gaskin (courtesy of CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 30-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of Deante Bryon Brown who died from a gunshot wound on September 6, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said Brown, 28, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound around 5:30 p.m. September 6 and died a short time later.

Jairus Anthony Jeryll Gaskin was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

Da’Reem Dante Gaskin was arrested and charged with the murder of Brown on September 15.

CMPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or at charlotecrimestoppers.com.

