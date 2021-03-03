Second suspect arrested for murder in deadly Rock Hill shooting

Left to Right – Brendon Meyers, Jarod Nelson (courtesy of the Rock Hill Police Department)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A second man wanted for murder in connection to a February homicide in Rock Hill was arrested in Kansas Tuesday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said 24-year-old Brendon Robert Meyers was taken into custody in Ellis County, Kansas for his involvement in the death of Winston Salem resident Harterius Massey who was found shot in a driveway near 300 Rich Street on Feb. 19. Massey had been shot multiple times in his upper body and was taken to the hospital where he died.

Meyers was tracked to Kansas with help from the U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security and the Kansas State Police. He is being held until he is extricated back to Rock Hill.

Myers faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence and criminal conspiracy.

Police charged 24-year-old Jarod Nelson with murder on Feb. 24 for his involvement in the crime.