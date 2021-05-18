Second man faces murder charge in northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A second man has been charged with first-degree murder for his involvement in the death of Ray Garlins who was found shot and killed in northeast Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Officials said CMPD officers were on patrol just after midnight Saturday morning when they heard gunshots near 1700 Finchley Drive.
41-year-old Ray Garlins was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities said 21-year-old Darius Emmanual Platt was found in the immediate area of the shooting and was arrested. He was charged with first-degree murder after he was interviewed by police.
Detectives also identified 24-year-old Jaquarius Octavious Bryant as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Bryant allegedly surrendered himself to authorities Monday. He has also been charged with first-degree murder.
CMPD said the case is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.