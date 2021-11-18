Endangered missing Catawba Co. 3-year-old located safe

Ryleigh Gentry (left) may be in the company of her non-custodial mother Amanda McCall (right) – Source: Catawba Co. Sheriff’s Office

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators say a 3-year-old girl previously considered missing and endangered has been located and is safe.

According to investigators, Ryleigh Gentry was reported missing Thursday evening and is believed to be in extreme danger. She was taken from her father’s home in the Maiden area of Buffalo Shoals Road without his knowledge or consent.

Investigators belied Ryleigh was in the company of her non-custodial mother, Amanda McCall. No further details about McCall or Ryleigh’s discovery were immediately provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child and/or her mother is asked to call 828-464-3112. pic.twitter.com/ODP0n9B0JE — Catawba County Sheriff's Office (@CATCO100) November 19, 2021

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gentry are asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 464-3112.