CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are calling for more help finding a car and suspect they believe were involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte on Easter Sunday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on April 17 on the I-485 Outer Loop near exit 12 for Moores Chapel Road.

Investigator said a Honda Accord struck the rear of a vehicle before swerving into another lane and riding a motorcycle.

Cedric Jacobs, the driver of the motorcycle, was killed.

Troopers described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-gray 2011-2012 Honda Accord with the front bumper missing completely.

The vehicle reportedly also had a Honda of Concord front license plate on its front bumper and could be local to the area, Highway Patrol said.

Charlotte Crime Stoppers described the suspect as a black man with dreads.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 TIPS app.