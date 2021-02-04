Search continues for suspect in Charlotte machete attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The hunt continues Thursday for a suspect connected to a stabbing on a CATS bus that seriously injured two people.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the stabbing happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on 7th street near Novant Presbyterian Medical Center.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5’7″ tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark, hooded jacket, beige pants, brown shoes, and a black mask over his face.

“It’s shocking,” said Mary Kilburn who lives nearby. “We’re going through so much as it is and to have this happen, it saddens me that people think they need to resort to this.”

CMPD scoured the area with dogs and a helicopter Wednesday evening, but the suspect was not found. The hospital was put on lockdown during the search.

Police have not released a possible motive for the attack.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to CATS as to how a person was able to enter the bus with a machete. CATS said they are investigating the incident with CMPD, but did not release further information.