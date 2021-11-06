SCHP: 1 killed after car crashes into trees on Highway 97 in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the cause of a deadly crash that occurred Friday night along Highway 97 in Chester County.

According to SCHP, the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. when a 2018 Hyundai traveling west went off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees. The driver of the Hyundai, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately provided. The accident still remains under investigation.

