Schools nationwide on alert over TikTok challenge encouraging kids to bring weapons to school

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Threats over social media have resulted in schools across the country to up security Friday.

“The vast majority of threats, fortunately, will turn out to be not credible, but no school administrator wants to be the one that is credible,” National School Safety Consultant Ken Trump said.

The latest threat originating on TikTok is impacting districts across the country

“Whether it is misinformation, disinformation, or cyberbullying, these are problems that we have always had but it’s just that social media allows things to go viral in ways that they never did before and they allow it for people to remain completely anonymous as it happens and that’s one thing that makes it particularly scary,” social media disinformation researcher Darren Linvill said.

Social media sites like TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook allow uses to be anonymous, lessening the chances of those who spread misinformation getting caught.

In recent years, platforms have taken efforts to delete used posting false information, but it’s unlikely they will remove anonymity.

“Anonymity is also part of the platform’s way of making money. If they allow people to remain anonymous, they are going to have more users at the end of the day. So, I don’t think that you are going to see the platforms changing the status quo anytime soon,” Linvill said.

School security experts say education leaders are faced with the question of how they are going to respond to these types of threats in the future. Reacting without assessing could lead to heightened anxiety and provide proof to those behind the keyboard that they have power.

“The anxiety is still there, the fear about sending your child to school the next day when there is even the slightest rumor about a potential threat is real,” Trump said.