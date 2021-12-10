School officials locate ammunition cartridge at Forest Creek Middle School

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Fort Mill Police Department tells FOX 46 that school officials at Forest Creek Middle School located an ammunition cartridge on school property on Friday morning.

The cartridge was found in a locked classroom equipment closet between a section of shelving and several cardboard boxes, and was found by a student who promptly notified a teacher.

The single cartridge was the only thing found and no firearms were located following a search of the school. Investigators say there is no indication of any threat towards students or others at the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

