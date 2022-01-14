School evacuated after threats made to Mill Creek Middle School in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after Catawba County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible active shooter and bomb threat at Mill Creek Middle School on Friday morning.

After a thorough check, no suspects or suspicious devices were located on the school’s campus. All students, faculty, and staff were safe and accounted for.

According to investigators, the call came in just before noon. Students were evacuated to Bandys High School where they were reunified with their parents/guardians.

Deputies, Catawba County Emergency Services, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded.

This is a developing story. Queen City News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

